Play-offs beckon for Row in battle for promotion

Hartley Wintney are preparing for an extended season after missing out on automatic promotion.
The Row beat Ashford Town away from home 1-0 on Saturday for a fourth win and clean sheet on the trot but lost touch with the top two after losing by the same scoreline at Kempston Rovers on Tuesday.
This, coupled with second-placed Beaconsfield Town’s easy 4-0 win over AFC Dunstable the same evening, means Hartley have to settle for the Evo-Stik South East play-offs.
The results leave them in third place, four points off the automatic spots with a game to play. They are guaranteed to finish second or third.
Kempston’s Jake Newman scored from a corner to end Hartley’s hopes of avoiding the play-off gamble.
On Saturday, an opportunist goal from Paul Hodges and a faultless display from the Row central defenders made sure of the points against Ashford.
In an otherwise dull affair, the breakthrough came on 76 minutes.
Ashford keeper Tyler Tobin spilt Dean Stow’s shot and Hodges showed opportunistic instinct to follow in and head home for the winner.
Hartley’s regular season comes to an end on Saturday with a home game against mid-table Aylesbury United (13th).