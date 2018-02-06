Players’ tribute to teammate killed in Hayes

TEAMMATES of a young footballer killed in London held a minute’s silence to honour the player who will be ‘sorely missed’.

Harry Rice, pictured inset, was one of three teenagers killed after a car is believed to have mounted a pavement in Hayes.

The tribute to the Basingstoke Academy player was made before their match against Oxford City FC Academy on Friday.

In an official statement from the academy, a spokesperson said: “He was popular among his peers and was known to his fellow students and course tutor as a polite, kind and happy student.

“Harry was a pleasure to work with and will be sorely missed by everyone at Basingstoke Town FC and SCL.”

The 17-year-old moved to Basingstoke’s Academy programme in November after showing ‘massive potential’ with his footballing ability. The academy added that Harry’s friends and team mates are looking at ways to remember the talented player.

A one minute’s silence will also be held at the next first team home fixture against Bishops Stortford this Saturday.

n Jaynesh Chudasama, 28, was arrested after the crash last month and has been charged with three counts of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on February 26.

A 34-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after handing himself in.