Plea for infrastructure first as borough looks set for even more houses

The number of houses expected to be built in Basingstoke and Deane could be set to rise by almost 15 per cent under a proposed new formula to calculate housing need.

A new approach using government statistics based on projected housing growth and local affordability has been put forward that would recommend Basingstoke and Deane provides 974 new homes a year.

Currently this figure is 850 per annum.

It has not been confirmed so far if and when this new target will come into force, but the borough council’s deputy leader Terri Reid has insisted that the government will need to provide money for infrastructure beforehand.

She said: “If the government is saying to us ‘we want you to take additional housing’, then they really have to come up with the money for infrastructure.

“Residents are going to be very concerned about pressure on infrastructure and it’s not just roads, it’s things like doctors’ surgeries and education, and all the support infrastructure that needs to go in as well.

“It needs to be funded to go in at the same time as the housing is being built.”

The previous numbers were calculated under the strategic housing market assessment (SHMA), which used projected employment figures to judge how many houses will be needed in the future.

This method had been criticised by some for being too complex and causing uncertainty in housing numbers.

The new formula would mean some areas – like Basingstoke and Deane – would be expected to deliver more housing, while others – such as neighbouring Hart and West Berkshire – will have their figures reduced.

It could also cause problems for Basingstoke and Deane’s five year housing supply further down the line.

Councils are required to ensure they have a five-year supply of houses in the pipeline, and it stops developers from gaining planning permission on appeal for speculative developments.

Cllr Reid added: “Obviously there is a risk with the housing supply so we need to look carefully at that too, and I know officers are doing so.

“We’re waiting to see the full details because at the moment we haven’t got much from the government.

“We need to see whether they’re talking about the next local plan or whether they’re talking about in the next couple of years, which would be very difficult with our land supply.”