Pledge of support for leisure centre reassures trust

BOROUGH councillors have reaffirmed their commitment to the Basingtoke Sports Centre.

It comes after they met with the Basingstoke Sports Trust, following concerns that the Festival Place-based centre could be threatened by a new Village Hotel, complete with extensive leisure facilities, that is to be built as part of a £200million redevelopment of Basing View.

Cllr Simon Bound, Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council cabinet member for communities and community safety, whose portfolio covers leisure, said: “We had a very positive and constructive meeting with the sports trust and have a further meeting planned for July to continue these discussions.

“We have always valued the work of Basingstoke Sports Centre and continue to do so, supporting the trust through improvement projects and funding to deliver health programmes.”

Cllr Bound added that the borough council would work with the sports trust “to ensure it’s valuable contribution to the life of the borough is maintained”.

The sports trust is concerned the centre could be damaged by the 153-bedroom Village Hotel, complete with leisure facilities, gym and pool.

They have claimed the development is only viable because of £3million funding given by the borough council, which has also awarded land for the project on a 250 year-lease and at a peppercorn rent.

However Cllr Bound said that Village would be paying a multi-million pound sum upfront, invest £20m, create 100 jobs and be providing what Basing View tenants wanted.

The fact that Basingstoke is a growing town means that new leisure facilities will be needed and borough money was spent on groundworks and infrastructure.

James Starbuck, chief executive of the sports trust, also described the meeting as “positive” and “constructive”.

He said: “We talked around the potential impact that we believe the hotel will have on us and we took the council through that.

“The borough council were supportive and tried to reassure us that they do want to see the sports centre adding value to local communities for generations to come.

“They don’t want the sports centre to fail and are keen to work with us, but it’s only very early days.”

Mr Starbuck said that a further two meetings will take place in July and from there, it will be clear whether the two parties can work together going forward.