Plenty of Satisfaction here

One of the world’s leading tribute acts to The Rolling Stones will be heading to The Phoenix Theatre and Arts Centre in Bordon next month.

Not The Rolling Stones will be taking to the stage as part of their huge UK and European tour, visiting numerous venues, as well as performing at a number of festivals.

And for Not The Rolling Stones member Laurence Whiteley, who portrays guitarist Mick Taylor in the band, the audience is what makes their gigs special.

“We feed off the energy they generate and it’s actually easier to play better when there’s a great atmosphere and the crowd are enjoying what we do,” Laurence told the Observer.

“And a performance is always better when the audience enjoy and appreciate what we are doing.

“We love and appreciate what The Stones do and we love making those songs come alive for an audience, and hopefully create the illusion of the real thing, but we are, after all, called Not the Rolling Stones!”

The four have been together for nearly a decade, and will perform iconic tunes such as ‘Not Fade Away’, ‘I Can’t Get No (Satisfaction)’ and ‘Jumping Jack Flash’.

Their gig at the Station Road venue comes after a successful 2016 where the quartet gigged in a number of high profile cities such as Madrid and Barcelona.

And even if Laurence and the gang are not performing their own tracks on the night, they still receive a warm reception worthy of an established band.

“All we can do is make it the best it can be and, of course, we hope that people appreciate it and want to see the band,” Laurence said.

“For me, success is just a by-product of being driven to do something well that you are passionate about.”

He added: “The most fun we had was probably playing for a private (and rather wealthy) client in Naples who flew us all out there, provided wonderful food, all our musical instruments, an amazing night of playing and partying with the rich and beautiful people of Naples – and paid us for the pleasure! Not bad, not bad at all.”

Tickets cost £14 and the gig on March 10 starts at 8pm.