Plenty of smiles as Basingstoke students get top A-Level results

Basingstoke students finally go their hands on their A-level results after weeks of nervously waiting.

These nerves quickly turned into jumping for joy and excitedly hugging friends and family at schools and colleges across the town.

At Queen Mary’s College (QMC), almost 76 per cent of all grades were A* to C, and out of nearly 2,000 entries, the overall pass rate was 99 per cent.

Yimin Zong, who came to the QMC from Testbourne School, achieved straight A* grades in physics, maths and further maths as well as the extended project qualification and will be reading physics at Oxford University.

Talented creative Bethany Harkess from Brighton Hill Community School, who came to the college to study for a level two media course alongside a maths GCSE retake, is set to take up a place at the Arts University of Bournemouth to progress her career.

She achieved a triple distinction* for her BTEC media course and an A* in A-Level graphics.

QMC principal Ali Foss said: “These are an exceptional set of results.

“We are pleased to be celebrating fantastic university places gained by students and also the achievements of those who have chosen alternative career routes including apprenticeships, employment and sponsored degree programmes.

“I am proud of all the students and of the staff that have helped them to secure a bright future.”

Sherfield School recorded an outstanding 51 per cent of grades A* to B.

Head boy Thomas Jenkins will be reading biological sciences at Oxford University after gaining A* grades in biology and chemistry with an A in maths.

The UK’s number one under-20 400m runner, Owen Richardson, has won a sports scholarship at the University of Eastern Michigan, while Harrison Rhodes has been accepted onto a prestigious pilot training scheme.

Headmaster Nick Fisher said: “I am delighted with these A-level results, which are testament to the hard work of all of our staff and pupils.

“The enrichment provided by the wide range of outdoor pursuits, team-building, sport, music and drama gave all added huge value to the experiences of our pupils.

“I wish every one of them the very best of luck in the nest stage of their lives.”