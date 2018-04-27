Plenty to blog about now

Basingstoke bloggers styled their way to a national award.

Basingstoke-based digital marketing agency The Typeface Group won the Business, PR, Marketing and Communications category at the UK Blog Awards.

The award recognises the blog that the company runs on its website offering tips, advice and insight on digital communications and marketing.

This is the first time The Typeface Group has won a national award, having previously enjoyed success at Hampshire’s Inspire business awards.

Director Natalie Weaving has also been a finalist at the southern Women in Business awards in 2016.

She said: “As a company, we’re here to help support businesses to grow and reach their potential with their online presence.

“Each member of the team at The Typeface Group is an expert in their own field so we work hard to share that knowledge on our now award-winning blog.

“The UK Blog awards recognise game changers and leading bloggers with their own areas of expertise – so we’re absolutely delighted that our team are up there performing at the top of the game.”

Natalie co-founded the company with managing director Polly Buckland five years ago.

Polly said: “I couldn’t be happier for the team to have won this incredible award. Success at the UK Blog Awards is a real coup for us – there was some huge competition within the category from some amazing fellow businesses across the UK.

“It’s a real testimony to the work that goes on here to share our knowledge in such a fast moving space to help other individuals an businesses to benefit from our expertise.”

Sareta Fontaine picked up the Business Lifestyle and Business Social Influencer awards and uses The Typeface Group to develop SEO and branding strategies for her website Kiki Blah-Blah.

Sareta said: “The Typeface Group really know how to do it right.

“I make sure I read their posts every week for straightforward tips that I can apply to my own blogging activities.”

The Typeface Group has a team of six writers, designers and SEO experts who support companies with their marketing activities.