Podium sees Collard jump up the BTCC standings

Rob Collard is up to second in the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) standings after yet another strong showing at the weekend, this time at Oulton Park.

A second place finish in race two was backed up by a fifth and a sixth in races one and three as the north Hampshire driver continued his consistent start to the season.

The 48-year-old has only finished outside the top-10 once so far this year after 12 races, and his podium on Sunday was West Surrey Racing’s 150th since joining forces with BMW.

He said: “I’m extremely proud to take the 150th BTCC podium for West Surrey Racing with BMW and very pleased to score another podium, which puts me in a strong position in the points.

“The BMW has been very strong all weekend, as it usually is here, and three top-five finishes is exactly what’s needed to keep up a head of steam in the title fight.

“The shortening of race two possibly cost me the chance to challenge for the win, because my end of race pace was quicker than the car ahead, but I guess we’ll never know.”

Collard is now the only driver to have finished every race in the points this year.

His weekend started strongly after securing his best qualifying position of 2017 with ninth, although he had an untypically quiet race to get up to fifth in race one.

Race two saw Collard come alive however, and he was quickly up to third off the start.

After getting past BMW team-mate Andrew Jordan early on, Collard set off after Ash Sutton’s Subaru for the lead, but wasn’t quite able to get past before the end.

And with heavy ballast in race three Collard managed to hold on in the top-10 to record a sixth place finish and more valuable points.

He now sits second in the standings with 141 points, 16 behind Gordon Shedden who got back into the lead after winning race three at Oulton Park.