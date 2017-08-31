Poetry and laughter is in the Ayres

Writer and presenter Pam Ayres brings her show to Basingstoke on September 24.

Pam has been making the nation laugh for more than 40 years with her poems, which capture her eye for the detail of everyday life and its absurdity.

Pam is now as popular as ever and is one of the few authors who has had books in the Sunday Times bestseller charts in almost every decade since the 1970s.

In 2015, once again, the most borrowed poetry book in UK Libraries was Pam’s ‘You Made Me Late Again’.

She is the author of several best-selling poetry collections, and many of her poems are included in school textbooks around the world.

As well as her poetry, Pam also has two audio CDs, two DVDs and a biography to her name.

Pam was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours of 2004 and was commissioned by the BBC to write a poem to celebrate Team GB’s success at the Rio Olympics.

She is fairly local to the area, being born in Berkshire.

Her life in the limelight began after she won the talent show Opportunity Knocks in 1975. Since then, she has grown to be one of the UK’s most famous modern day poets.

She regularly appears on television and often broadcasts on BBC Radio 4, including on Just A Minute, Loose Ends and Saturday Live, and her own programme Ayres on the Air.

She continues to tour venues around the country each year and has also performed for the Queen on several occasions.

Tickets for An Evening with Pam Ayres are £23.50. The show starts at 5pm at The Anvil on Sunday, September 24.

For more information or for tickets, call the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244, or visit the website anvilarts.org.uk.