Poetry showcase helps people with dementia

A group of older people living with dementia have taken part in a special showcase celebrating their work as part of a community project.

Finding The Words, run by Anvil Arts, featured participants staging a poetry performance at The Forge earlier this month.

The project is led by local poet Maggie Sawkins and uses poetry as a way of encouraging creativity and social interaction for those with dementia.

A number of themes are explored, such as favourite places and memories. Conversation is used as the source of creating poetry.

The showcase, which happened on March 6, allowed participants to enjoy their work being performed in a professional venue, while a few recited their poems themselves to great applause.

Steven Pugh, day service officer for adults’ health at Hampshire County Council, said: “Everyone really enjoyed it and our big thanks go to the Anvil team for taking extra care in making the finale event for our service users very special.

“The poetry created from memories and experiences record their lives and give an individual value to each and every person who participated.”