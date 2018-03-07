Point to Point returns bringing racing and fun for everyone

Excitement mounts for the return of the 2018 Hampshire Hunt Point to Point in Basingstoke this Sunday as the race programme makes it out of the traps.

Punters are chomping at the bit for the popular event at Hackwood Park, which has become a firm favourite in the calendar for families, those who love the countryside and of course racing fans.

Racing proper gets under way at 1pm with six scheduled races, after the Lucy Lines Leading Rein Dash at 11.30am, followed by a parade of hounds at noon.

Charlie Corbett of the Hampshire Hunt said: “We’re looking forward to a fantastic day of racing with lots of fun for everyone, both on and off the racetrack.

“This is a great community event loved by all and we’re extremely grateful to all our very generous sponsors.”

Last year’s event attracted more than 80 entries with some thrilling races over the three mile course, which has a mixture of permanent and portable fences, a downhill back straight and an uphill finish.

A new food village will offer pizzas, homemade pies, cakes, cocktails and drinks for guests.

The event is free for under 16s, and adult tickets can be purchased online at http://bit.ly/2mt7ET0