Police appeal after cyclist attacked in South View

A gang of thugs attacked a cyclist in South View at the weekend.

The victim was riding home from the railway station between 12.15am and 12.35am on Saturday on the path that runs from Queen Mary Avenue to Sutton Road when a group of three or four youths assaulted him.

It is not known at this stage why he was attacked.

The 44-year-old suffered cuts to his head and body.

He was treated for his injuries at Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital and later discharged.

Police are now appealing for information to find out what happened and are asking witnesses to come forward.

DC Dan Leese, of Basingstoke CID, said: “We are at an early stage in the investigation and want to hear from anyone who has information about what happened.

“It took place in the alleyway next to the houses in Gower Close and The Vyne Community School.

“Did you witness the assault? Did you hear or notice anything suspicious? If so, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call DC Leese on 101, quoting reference 44170159227.

Alternatively, contact charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.