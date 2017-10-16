Police appeal after fatal collision in Basingstoke

An 84-year-old woman from Overton has died following a crash between two cars in Basingstoke last month.

A black Audi A6 and a silver Nissan Micra collided on Kempshott Lane at the junction with Homesteads Road between 4.40pm and 5pm on Saturday, September 23.

The woman, who was driving the Nissan, was taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious injuries but sadly died on October 6.

The other driver, a 31-year-old man from Cambridgeshire, also suffered serious injuries and was taken to Basingstoke Hospital for treatment.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information about what happened to come forward.

Call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 44170369548.