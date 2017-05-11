Police appeal after man exposed himself in Baughurst

A dog walker spotted a man indecently exposing himself in Baughurst.

He was sitting by the side of Inhurst Lane whilst flashing and the 47-year old woman reported it to police.

Officers attended the place where the man was seen but he had already moved on.

The man is described as being aged around 25, of a very slim build and about 5ft 9ins tall.

Hampshire Constabulary have released an e-fit image of the man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident on May 5 at around 3.30pm.

Despite being a rural location, the area is popular with dog walkers and officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen something.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference number 44170167834, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.