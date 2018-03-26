Police dogs under threat

Police dogs could be for the chop as forces consider making cuts to make savings.

Up to 60 officers and their canine companions from the joint Thames Valley Police and Hampshire Constabulary dog section face severe cut backs as plans to make reductions are considered.

Information revealed by the BBC confirmed the forces made the decision in December last year to cut the unit.

In the dog unit, six sergeants and 54 constables have at least one general purpose dog.

Some officers also have a second dog with specialist capabilities, such as explosive search, victim recovery and specialist search skills.

In February, Thames Valley Police Chief Constable Francis Habgood also told the mounted section the force could not assure its long-term future.

An online petition to save the mounted section has reached more than 1,200 signatures.