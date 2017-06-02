Police launch June crackdown on drink and drug driving

Extra patrols will be deployed across north Hampshire throughout June as part of a crackdown on drink and drug driving.

Hampshire police are stepping up their response to the deadly problem that sees 140 people each year killed or seriously injured on roads in the region.

“Too many people are still taking the risk to drive whilst impaired, it’s simply not worth the devastation that is all to often left behind,” said Supt Simon Dodds from the Joint Roads Policing Unit.

“We are dedicated to reducing it. These people not only put themselves in danger, but others who are often innocently going about their daily lives.

“Extra patrols will be out over the next month carrying out a number of proactive breath and drug tests.”

Driving whilst under the influence makes it 23 times more likely that a motorist will either kill themselves or someone else in a collision.

Around 11 per cent of deaths on the roads involved a drink driver and police are also urging people to think before they drive the following morning, as alcohol stays in the body for some time.

They also would like help from the community in tackling driving under the influence.

Sput Dodds added: “I’d like to encourage members of the public to work with us for a safer community by reporting anyone they suspect is drink or drug driving by calling 101 with the details about the car they are driving, registration and the location so that our officers can seek out those who commit these offences.

“If you are caught driving whilst impaired by drink of drugs, you could face a criminal conviction, possible prison term, driving ban and could even lose your job.”