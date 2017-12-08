Police launch seasonal anti-drink/drug drive campaign

Police are urging drivers to think about the ‘pain and misery’ that can be caused by a reckless decision to take drugs or drink before getting behind the wheel.

A month-long campaign that aims to tackle driving under the influence launched last week.

Hampshire police kicked off the campaign as part of Operation Holly to raise awareness and will be working alongside Thames Valley Police to carry out more roadside checks and patrols throughout December.

Road safety sergeant for Hampshire, Rob Heard said: “All drivers need to understand the gravity and consequences of their actions if they drink and drive. If you are not sure, then it is not worth the risk.”

According to TVP, drug and drink driving is recognised by independent research as one of the ‘fatal four’ factors that results in collisions causing people to be killed or seriously injured.

Mr Heard said: “Operation Holly is designed to be a deterrent to any motorist thinking about driving while impaired by the effects of drugs or alcohol. The importance of personal responsibility for your choices must be emphasised.

“Please think about the pain and misery you could inflict on innocent road users by a reckless decision to drive or ride after taking drugs or consuming alcohol.”

Motorists breaking the law can face a criminal conviction, a prison sentence, driving ban, and the loss of their job.

As part of the campaign every driver involved in a collision will be asked to provide a specimen of breath in accordance with the Road Traffic Act 1988.

Mr Heard added: “I ask people to remember particularly that it is not possible specifically to say how much alcohol you can drink and stay below the limit.

“The way alcohol affects you varies depending on your personal characteristics.

“A conviction for drink/drug driving has the potential to ruin a person’s life and the incident itself the potential to cause serious injury or death on the roads.

“It’s not worth the risk.”

To report a person who is an immediate risk, call 999, otherwise, call 101.