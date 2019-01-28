Police release CCTV following appeal

Hampshire Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery at a Co-op store in Basingstoke.

Officers were called after a man entered the Blackdown Close store at 10.30pm on Saturday January 19 and demanded money from the till.

When he was challenged he ran out of the store empty-handed, in the direction of Buckskin Lane.

Fortunately nothing was taken and no one was hurt.

The man is described as being white, approximately 5ft 7ins and of an average build.

Hampshire Police have now issued a CCTV image in connection with this investigation: “We’d like to speak to the person seen in this image. While we know you cannot see his face, we believe the clothing is quite distinctive, so if anyone recognises it, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 44190023181, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.