Police step up patrols as thefts from cars increase

More than 30 reports of petty thefts from cars have been made to police in Basingstoke in the past week.

Thieves have snatched handbags, sunglasses and loose change from cars in Basingstoke in 36 incidents reported to police over the last seven days.

The spate of robberies has led police to issue advice to motorists about how to better protect their personal belongings.

Officers from Basingstoke’s Neighbourhood Policing Team have carried out targeted patrols in an attempt to thwart the criminals and more covert tactics are being considered.

Officers are advising car owners in the area to take more preventative steps to protect their property.

Advice includes removing valuables from the car completely rather than hiding them, marking removable stereos with your registration number or postcode, and wiping away any marks left by suction pads from sat navs.

Sergeant Trevor Taylor said: “In the vast majority of these cases, cars have been left unlocked overnight or items have been left out on display.

“We rarely see reports where thieves have used any sort of device to unlock cars or disarm alarms.

“Thieves in these cases are often opportunistic – if they see something on a car seat, the chances are they will try and take it. If the car is unlocked as well, it makes their job easier.

“Our advice is to always lock your car at night. Try the handle afterwards to make sure it is locked.

“Don’t leave anything in the car – if it’s not there, then it can’t be stolen. It’s likely that thieves will be on foot or on bicycle at night.”

Four in 10 people don’t report home and car crime to the police, according to a recent nationwide study. Researchers found that nearly half of adults who have been a victim of a home or vehicle crime in the past 12 months have not contacted their local police about the incident.

One in 10 people said they felt the police should be concentrating on more serious offences, the poll by Budget Insurance found.

Sgt Taylor said: “We’ve seen some success in spreading the crime prevention message in areas with active neighbourhood watch schemes.

“The Neighbourhood and Home Watch Network lists all the schemes in your area and has information of who to join.”

He added: “Have you seen anyone acting suspiciously? Do you have your own CCTV system and have noticed people tampering with vehicles or acting suspiciously? If so, you can get in touch with local officers by dialling 101.”