Police trying to track down owners of items recovered from burglary

Assorted jewellery, foreign stamps and several sets of reading glasses are among the items recovered following a burglary in Basingstoke that police are trying to track down the owners to.

Police released photos of the bumper haul of items today.

It comes after officers were called to reports of a burglary in South Ham Road at 3.41am on Monday.

Two people, a 35-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman who are both from Basingstoke, were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

They have been released from custody while investigations continue.

Investigating officer PC Sue Robinson said: “During our enquiries we have recovered a number of items.

“We would like to find out who owns these items and whether they have been stolen.

“If you recognise the items, please get in touch. Proof of ownership will be required.”

Other items include a nurse’s watch, a glass fountain pen, a brooch with a bird and flower design and a pocket watch with an image of a ship on the front of the case.

Two sat navs and a perfume holder were also recovered.

Anyone who recognises the items as theirs is asked to contact PC Robinson on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 44170381082.