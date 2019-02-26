Police under investigation in race row

Five people have been suspended and sixteen Hampshire police officers in addition to three police staff are under investigation after they were caught allegedly making racist and inappropriate comments.

It is understood that the conversations were recorded using hidden cameras and microphones at the Police Investigation Centre in Basingstoke, following a complaint from a member of staff.

The Police Commissioner, Michael Lane stated: “Our Constabulary is here to protect our communities. Policing is given powers to enable that, but with these powers comes a responsibility for the organisation and every individual within it to hold themselves to the highest standards of probity and ethical behaviours. Any occasion of lapses in this should and will be rightly challenged by me, as your Police and Crime Commissioner, to those in leadership of the Constabulary. In June last year, I challenged the Chief Constable to shine light into every dark corner of the organisation to ensure the highest standards are being met. And, should leadership be failing or behaviours not be fit for today’s operational environment, then learning and encouragement to change must be immediate. If any unacceptable behaviour is identified then this must of course be immediately subject to appropriate investigation.”

“I continue to be briefed regularly on the progress of any live investigation, and it would be inappropriate for me to comment on these in public. But I reassure our communities that I see every week examples of the highest standards being delivered by our police, police staff, Special Constables and volunteers. However, this will never be a reason to accept anything less from the minority who have forgotten or become separated from their responsibilities.”

The investigation has prompted local MP Maria Miller to call for greater transparency in Police Professional Standards Department. Maria said “I have seen the extraordinary work of our local police and vast majority of staff and officers do an excellent job for our community. The allegations of racist remarks are deeply concerning-there is no place for racism in any part of our community but particularly not the Police. It is particularly concerning that the investigation into these allegations of racism was launched a year ago and a total of 21 employees, including 16 officers and three civilian staff are under investigation with five suspended and 11 placed on restricted duties.”

“20 years on from the Macpherson Report we need reassurance in Hampshire that the police have been taken forward these recommendations and are working. Our elected Police and Crime Commissioner has an important role in the local complaints system, and an explicit responsibility for ensuring its effectiveness in making police forces answerable to their community. All parts of the community of North Hampshire needs complete trust in the Police-racism can never be tolerated.”

Basingstoke Multicultural Forum also reacted to the news of the investigation by issuing the following comment from Chair, Arun Mummalaneni: “We are particularly concerned about this development as members of our communities, comprising of Blacks, Asians and Minority Ethnics (BAME), are often the victims of racism, whether perpetuated as hate crime, or through the implicit biases of racist public service officers. BMF welcomes the investigation led by Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and look forward to an outcome that will reinforce our collective confidence in the ability of our local police to professionally serve all communities in Basingstoke and beyond, without prejudice or favour. We will therefore, seek to build on the strong relationship we currently have with Hampshire Police to support programmes that will engender more effective policing, especially as it relates to BAME communities in Basingstoke.”

In their own statement, Hampshire Constabulary said it takes any allegations of this nature very seriously and has been taking independent advice from the outset. they continue that they are in the process of conducting a rigorous investigation which is being supervised by the Independent Office for Police Conduct. BMF response on allegations of racists and homophobic comments by officers and staff of Hampshire Constabulary.