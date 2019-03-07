Police warn residents to be vigilant following Basingstoke burglaries

Hampshire Police are warning residents to be vigilant after a series of burglaries across Basingstoke in which the offenders appear to have been targeting jewellery.

There were four burglaries across Basingstoke between February 24 and February 28.

Officers are asking residents to take note of the following advice:

Ensure your property is fully secured. Take this opportunity to look around your home and consider improving any areas of poor security.

Make sure your home is kept secure at all times. Use window and door locks, as well as timers that switch lights on to make your home look occupied.

If you have a house alarm, set it at night and when you leave your property.

As with other valuables, do not leave jewellery on display.

Photograph your jewellery. Place your valuables against a plain background with a ruler next to it to give an idea of size. Also take a photo of yourself with the jewellery, so you can prove it has been in your possession.

Register your property on a free national property register www.immobilse.com

Don’t advertise your jewellery with photographs on social media.

Don’t advertise your time away from home on social networking sites, and regularly review your security settings.

If you keep a lot of high-valued jewellery at home, consider investing in a monitored alarm system.

You might want to use a forensic marking solution to identify your jewellery. You should check with a specialist before marking antique jewellery.

Details of the burglaries are as follows:

Between 1pm and 3.30pm on Sunday, February 24, offenders have gained access to a property through an unlocked back door in Pemberton Road, Basingstoke. The suspects have searched through jewellery boxes and drawers, taking jewellery, watches and alcohol.

Between 2pm and 9pm on Sunday, February 24, offenders have gained access to a property in Kendal Gardens, Basingstoke, by smashing a patio door. They have carried out an untidy search and took items of jewellery, watches and cash.

Between 8.30pm and 10.30pm on Monday, February 24, offenders have gained access to a property in Knight Street, Basingstoke, by forcing the front door. Jewellery was stolen.

Between 8.30pm and 8.35pm on Thursday, February 28, offenders have forced the front window of a property in Merton Road, Basingstoke. Inside, they have carried out an untidy search and have stolen a quantity of jewellery.

The occupant has arrived home and disturbed two male offenders, who then made off.

The first male is described as being white with black thinning hair. He is described as chubby and about five foot six inches tall.

The second man was around the same height, dressed in dark clothing with his hood up, no features seen.

Anyone with any information about these burglaries are urged to contact 101, quoting crime reference 44190072587 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.