Police’s £10m new ‘front office’ open for public to report crime

Members of the public can now make enquiries and report crime at the new multi-million pound Basingstoke Police Investigation Centre (PIC), writes Matthew Brown.

The force’s ‘front office’ has moved from the London Road police station to the £10million facility in Jays Close on the Viables Business Park.

Chief inspector Matt Reeves, district commander of Basingstoke and Deane, said: “We know most people who report crime do so by calling 101 or 999.

“But there are some people who would rather come to the police station to speak to someone in person – and that option will be available at the new building.”

Serving the northern area of Hampshire, the brand-new centre provides modern facilities and a central investigation function.

It forms part of the strategy of Hampshire police and crime commissioner Simon Hayes to meet future policing objective and is one of three centres across the county.

There are 36 custody cells in the building, which will operate 24 hours a day throughout the week and accommodate 400 staff.

Officers from police stations in Aldershot, Alton, Basingstoke and Whitchurch will relocate to the PIC.

The front office will be staffed by officers who will deal with enquiries including reporting crime, reporting for bail and lost and found property.

Until London Road police station is fully decommissioned, the intercom there will remain active and signage will be provided with details of the PIC.

Chief inspector Reeves was quick to reassure the public that London Road station would still have a role to play in policing Basingstoke.

He added: “Our neighbourhood and response and patrol teams will remain in the Parklands building in London Road, making sure the people we serve, their families and their communities are safer.”