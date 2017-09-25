Police explanation “not good enough” after motorists left stranded on M3

Hampshire Constabulary has been criticised for its handling of the road closure on the M3 on Saturday which caused gridlock for thousands of motorists.

The M3 was shut between junctions 9 and 11 at Winchester for around 12 hours following reports of potentially hazardous material in the road having been thrown from the bridge at St Catherine’s Hill.

Assessments carried out have found that it was flammable rather than explosive material, and the road was fully reopened at around 3.30pm.

Police have confirmed they are not treating it as a terrorist incident.

But former Hampshire police and crime commissioner Simon Hayes was not impressed with the information coming from Hampshire Constabulary, saying on Twitter that the force’s statement “isn’t good enough explanation”.

Speaking to BBC Radio Solent, he said: “I recognise that things happen on motorways and sometimes it’s absolutely right to close the motorway completely.

“It turns out that the material wasn’t hazardous and I think what people deserve to understand is why was it closed for 11 hours.

“I would hope there was a jolly good reason for it to be closed and I also hoped that in the statement that the police put out explained why it was closed.

“They haven’t done that in my view and that’s why I tweeted with slight frustration.”

Police were called to the road in the early hours of Saturday morning to deal with the material, and comes after a similar incident in the same spot was dealt with at around 4am the previous Saturday.

Work to determine exactly what the material was is still ongoing.

But the closure meant that thousands of people on the M3 and in and around Winchester were caught up in lengthy queues, with many getting out of their cars as they waited for the road to reopen.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: “We recognise that this caused extensive disruption for members of the public going about their daily business.

“We would like to reassure you that public safety was our top priority as we investigated matters further.”

Winchester district commander Chief Inspector Mark Lynch added: “We fully understand and acknowledge that due to this closure, there was significant disruption to those using the motorway and also to those living and working in the Winchester area.

“But hopefully everyone will appreciate, bearing in mind the nature of what we were dealing with at the time, that this was done to maintain public safety.

“There is an ongoing investigation into this incident, and what we are seeking is any witnesses or any persons that may have information that relates to it.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hampshire Constabulary on 101.