Poor away form continues for Basingstoke with Bishop’s Stortford defeat

Basingstoke Town’s struggles away from home continued on Saturday as they were beaten 2-0 at Bishop’s Stortford.

A goal in each half from Stortford ensured that the three points stayed in Hertfordshire.

It means that Basingstoke have now lost their last four away games in the league.

Saturday’s match began well enough for Basingstoke though, with the visitors putting on the pressure as Ashleigh Artwell sent in a cross from the left, forcing a quick reaction from Stortford keeper Tyler McCarthy.

Sam Argent then hit the bottom of the post from an acute angle in the 14th minute after being set up by Charlie Kennedy.

But Stortford were pushing as well and after a couple of chances, they took the lead on the 24th minute as Colm McAdden pushed out Sam Hatton’s shot into the path of Freddy Moncur, who scored with the loose ball from close range.

An excellent save from McCarthy denied Basingstoke an equaliser moments before half-time, with Ben Wright’s header being knocked away for a corner.

After the restart Stortford suffered a blow as their captain Mark Hughes was forced off with a knee injury.

Basingstoke looked to capitalise and Sam Smart came close to scoring in the 57th minute, his header going just over the bar.

Despite the loss of their skipper Stortford grabbed their second 10 minutes later as Dipo Akinyemi was clear through on goal to score.

He almost added another seconds after the restart but McAdden was on hand to stop Basingstoke going three goals down.

Going into the final 10 minutes Dan Collier fired a shot close past the Stortford goal but to no avail.

But it was Stortford who looked the more likely to score as the match reached its conclusion, with Darren Foxley grazing the post and Akinyemi shooting wide of an open goal from a tight angle before the final whistle was blown.

The result saw Basingstoke drop a place to 11th in the Evo-Stik Southern Premier League table.

Basingstoke will be looking to turn around their recent away form as they journey to Somerset this Saturday to face Frome Town, who have lost more games than they have won at home so far this season.