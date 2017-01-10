Popley grants up for grabs

Community groups in Popley are being urged to put themselves forward for a grant from the borough council.

Grants of up to £1,000 are being made available to projects that can demonstrate they provide an important service that brings the community together, and improves residents’ wellbeing.

The funding is being awarded as part of the Popley Neighbourhood Partnership, which brings together community planning groups, health and education bodies, and councils to improve people’s quality of life.

Groups have until February 12 to apply for a ‘Your Community, Your Choice’ grant, with anyone living, working, or volunteering in Popley above secondary school age then voting for the winners.

Last year’s scheme saw money allocated by the borough council to Popley Fields Youth Club to maintain facilities, while another previous grant was used to train around 60 people to use a defibrillator at Popley Fields Community Centre.

Cabinet member for communities and community safety, Cllr Simon Bound, said: “It is so important that residents are able to have their say about where money is spent within their own communities.”

Residents will be able to cast their votes at St Gabriel’s Church, in Tewkesbury Close, between 3pm and 7pm on March 13.