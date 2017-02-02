Porsche 911 Turbo

I’m going to be honest here – I am not a big Porsche fan – but the 911 Turbo is a fantastic car. So first off – here are some stats; 3.8 litre twin turbo horizontally opposed engine that sits at the rear and produces 397 kW (540 hp) and a maximum torque of 710 Nm. 0 to 62 mph comes up in 3.0 seconds (with launch control) and a on a race track you will reach a max top speed of 198 mph.

Now I have your full attention I will begin…

Design: The new 911 Turbo is one of the best looking in the range and it has this ability to appeal to a person’s heart as well as their heads. I said I was not a Porsche fan – but if I am honest, I can’t stop looking at it because it is such a stunning looking machine.

Yes the 911 has been around as long as the beginning of time – but then Porsche have an ability to take a design that let’s face it, has had many incarnations over many years – and then refine it until it is simply staggering.

At the front you will find an all new front section which has the addition of LED headlights and 4 point daytime running lights as standard specification on all models. Then, at the rear you will find the elegantly designed three dimensional taillights and powerfully shaped twin tailpipes that you tend to find nailed to the back of NASA Rocket.

On the inside: The interior is just as dynamic as the exterior. Sitting inside a modern Porsche is just as good as it has always been. This is a driver focused car – everything is in the right place and placed perfectly at the drivers fingertips. Nothing for me in here is out of place or fussy.

As standard the Turbo also comes with plenty of equipment, including dual-zone climate, heated windscreen washer jets, electric sports seats and a media system that features integrated sat-nav, USB, Internet functions and a whole host of things to keep you happy for hours if not weeks.

Chassis: The chassis of the 911Turbo is epic – there is no other word to describe it. The smooth high speed manoeuvrability of the 911 is the icing on your auntie’s sponge cake when it comes to having a lot of fun with a car that basically has a very large engine hanging out the back. Also, being a 911 it has exceptional levels of stability and cornering agility thanks to those Porsche engineers and those large 20 inch wheels which all help in playing their part in keeping the 911 firmly planted onto the tarmac.

To sum up: Everything about the 911 Turbo is perfection and I for one am missing it terribly right now.

Price: 911 Turbo costs from £126,925