Postman Paul hoping to deliver for hospital that saved his life

He’s already been through pain doctors claimed was 11 times worse than child birth but Phil Gordon is ready to suffer again for the hospital that saved his life.

The Basingstoke postman reached his lowest ebb seven years ago after being told by doctors he had chronic kidney disease when he visited hospital with back ache.

But by his own admission, the dad of two was in so much pain at the time that the news that he had a life-threatening illness was greeted not with shock or panic but with acceptance.

He said: “It was indescribable.

“They told me ‘it’s not kidney stones, it’s worse’, but I was in so much pain at that point that there was a lot of acceptance when they told me.

“The doctors said I was in 11 times more pain than women going through child birth, although I don’t know how true that is!”

Nine months of hard recovery followed for the 38-year-old before he was finally given the all clear, while he has since “turned my life around” by quitting smoking, cutting down on alcohol and getting fit.

He has run four marathons since his recovery, although a chance meeting with one of his surgeons has inspired Phil to complete a year of fundraising for Basingstoke hospital.

He has already raised nearly £3,000 from hosting a pub quiz, darts tournament and Royal Mail football match but will step it up on April 23 by running his first ever London Marathon.

“I was always a champion of the NHS but I have always felt indebted to the NHS and the staff at Basingstoke hospital for the care I received,” said Phil.

“The urology team at Basingstoke saved my life and I see this as an opportunity to give something back.

“It’s a fantastic institution.”

Phil admits that his illness has put “everything into perspective” since, while it has given him a new lease of life.

He added: “I went to Machu Picchu last year and now I’m kind of in a rush to do everything.

“You’ve only got one life and it doesn’t last long.

“Hopefully all of this will inspire my kids to get into running too.

“Marathons aren’t just on the day, they’re the mornings when it’s cold and wet and you have to motivate yourself to get out of the door.

“I just love the buzz and can’t wait to cross the finish line.”

To sponsor Phil, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/phil-j-gordon.