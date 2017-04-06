Praise as Southern Water sees drop in complaints

Southern Water has been praised by an industry watchdog after a drop in complaints, writes Matthew Brown.

Recent figures revealed by the company to the Consumer Council for Water (CCWater), show a 53 per cent reduction in written complaints between October and December 2016, compared to the same period in 2015.

The watchdog challenged Southern to improve performance after it was named the worst performing water company for written complaints in 2015/16.

Southern Water created a team that contacts customers about to receive a larger bill than usual to offer assistance.

This could be anything from leaks to increased water usage for medical reasons.

Sir Tony Redmond, CCWater’s London and south east chairman, said: “We are pleased that Southern Water does appear to be turning the tide and the action it has taken is beginning to make a marked difference.”

“The company still has ground to make up on the rest of the industry so the job is not done. We will be watching closely to ensure these improvements continue for the foreseeable future.”