Praise for 15-year-old library volunteer Ellie

A charitable 15-year-old who helps outs at South Ham library has been praised for her work as part of national volunteers’ week.

Ellie Veel gives up her time after school to manage book shelves as well as preparing Saturday craft activities for children.

“Originally, I just volunteered at South Ham Library as a service to the community for my Duke of Edinburgh award but then I chose to stay on and now I am a weekly volunteer there,” she said.

“I have worked for nearly five months. My tasks vary every week, depending on what needs to be done.

“I like being part of a team and it is good work experience.”

Leader of Hampshire County Council, Cllr Roy Perry, paid tribute to the commitment and dedication shown by the local authority’s volunteers like Ellie.

“Our volunteers are invaluable in helping us to make a difference in local communities,” he said. “I would like to publicly thank all of our volunteers for their dedication and continued hard work in support of our services for Hampshire’s 1.3 million residents.

“There are many different reasons why residents enjoy the volunteering opportunities on offer with the county council, whether at our libraries, county archives or countryside sites.

“It’s heartening to hear that our volunteers appreciate the benefits of volunteering as much as our communities do.”