Praise for the work of Basingstoke’s Citizens Advice Bureau

Almost 12,500 people were helped by Basingstoke’s Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) in the last year.

The figure was announced at the recent AGM, attended by MP for Basingstoke Maria Miller, mayor Paul Frankum, borough councillors and members of the public.

Those attending heard from chairman of the trustees David Rees and the chief executive, Graham Hatcher, about the many achievements of the CAB, as well as the challenges it faces.

A new innovative project being run by CAB to engage young people in improving their financial capability was also explained by two peer mentors from the project who were the guest speakers at the meeting.

MP Mrs Miller said: “Basingstoke CAB continues to be a vital and trusted source of advice and information for local residents, and I know from constituents how much they do to help local residents with a huge range of problems.

“They also do important preventative work, including financial capability training so that people learn to manage their money effectively and so avoid getting into debt”

Mrs Miller added: “I would like to pay tribute to the fantastic team of volunteers and staff who provide this amazing advice service.

“They are part of the backbone of our community, and their dedication and expertise in helping some of the most vulnerable people in Basingstoke with the problems they face is clear to see.”