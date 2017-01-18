Price of school dinners to go up

Plans to increase the price of school meals at all county council-run schools across Basingstoke and Deane have been agreed.

A five pence rise for the two-course meal will come into effect at schools from April 1 – taking the price for meals up to £2.15 per child.

Executive lead for children’s services, Keith Mans, announced the decision at his decision day today, where he hinted at further small increases in the future.

He said: “I am keen that school meals remain affordable, but we must balance this against the increasing cost of providing those meals, including higher charges for ingredients.

“It is my view that the proposal to raise the cost of each meal by small increments, over time, will avoid sudden, dramatic price hikes further down the line, and ensure that the price rise is manageable.”

Hampshire County Council provides more than 70,000 meals at primary and secondary schools across the county each day, with the menus meeting the Department for Education’s rules for healthy school dinners.

Cllr Mans added: “We’re very proud of the high standard of school meals that our catering service provides, using locally sourced produce.

“A healthy lunch at school contributes significantly to a child’s wellbeing and their capacity to learn, through to the end of the school day.”