Pride and Prejudice comes to Basing House

To mark the 200th anniversary of the death of novelist Jane Austen, a theatre production of her classic romance, Pride and Prejudice, is to be presented in the beautiful surroundings of Basing House.

The Lincoln-based Chapterhouse Theatre Company, which has been producing shows for more than 17 years, is behind the production.

It specialises in outdoor shows, choosing the very best areas of natural beauty to perform.

Its latest UK touring production, Pride and Prejudice, arrives at Basing House in Old Basing on August 20 where it will be showing at 6pm from within the beautiful walled garden of the former Tudor mansion – once the country’s largest private house.

Guests are advised to bring along a rug and a picnic for a wonderful evening out.

First published in 1813, Pride and Prejudice is often referred to as one of the world’s greatest fictional pieces of work. Set in the early 1800s, in the fictional town of Meriton are the Bennet family, who live comfortably with a family of five daughters.

However, there is no son. A misfortune as the house must have a male heir, as the daughters cannot inherit.

Therefore, they have to marry or live off a male relative, or the final option was to become a governess, which wouldn’t be very glamorous.

With themes of love, class, reputation and chivalry, this tale will have you hooked from start to finish with its various twists and turns.

Experienced stage actor Dominic Quinn will be taking on the male lead portraying both Mr Darcy and Mr Bennet.

Heroine Elizabeth Bennet will be taken on by talented actress Emily-Rose Hurdiss.

Full price tickets cost £15, and child tickets are £10.

To book or for more information, call 01256 463 965 or visit the website: hampshireculturaltrust.org.uk/basing-house.