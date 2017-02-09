Priya named top doc at Hampshire hospitals annual awards gala

The leadership and actions of a “lovely” Basingstoke doctor have been honoured at Hampshire hospitals’ main annual awards night.

Dr Priya Ilangovan played a major role in saving the life of 11 month old Henry Duncombe after he was rushed into Basingstoke hospital suffering from a fit in February last year.

But after watching the consultant paediatrician lead her G2 ward team “like clockwork”, parents Nathan and Natalie were able to take their son home five days later.

Her exploits led the couple to nominate Dr Ilangovan for a WOW! Award at the time, saying: “Not a day went by when we weren’t met with the smile of Dr Priya.

“At a time when we thought we may receive the worst news, the whole team on G2 really shone through.”

Around 300 staff members from Basingstoke, Andover and Winchester’s hospitals were awarded similar awards over the last 12 months, although Dr Ilangovan was named one of the main WOW! Award winners for the year on Tuesday night.

She collected two awards in total at a glittering ceremony at Winchester’s Holiday Inn – picking up the Family and Clinical Support Services Award and the Rotary Club of Basingstoke Deane team award alongside her G2 ward colleagues.

“I am very humbled to win these awards,” she said.

“I’m proud of the whole team and department, so to win the team award was really special.

“Working in a great team is what makes you want to go back into work every day.

“Working with children is brilliant.

“Sometimes you can be working on them all night but they bounce back so quickly that they can be giving you high-fives by breakfast.

“When that happens, that is all the reward we need.”

Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (HHFT) handed out gongs in nine categories on the night, with specialist dietitian, Rebecca Murphy, and Ward E2 clerk Dean Wilson, both of Basingstoke hospital, just missing out on top awards.

Speaking to a packed house, HHFT chairman Elizabeth Padmore, said: “I know many of you here tonight consider what you do to be all in a day’s work and are modest about your achievements.

“But I encourage you to be very proud of your contribution.

“By doing what you do, you ensure that our patients receive the best possible clinical care and have an excellent experience and that our staff feel encouraged and want to do their best.”