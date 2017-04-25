Proposed 64 homes in Pamber Heath ‘not in the right place’

A Pamber Heath councillor has slammed a planning application for 64 houses in the village – saying they are “not in the right place”.

Cllr Roger Gardiner, whose ward the proposed development is in, has concerns about developer the Hill Trust’s proposal for land north of Pelican Road.

“For 64 house, you’re talking a hundred-plus cars and additional traffic going along Silchester Road. The junctions along there just won’t take it,” he said.

“It’s not the right place in terms of development in the area. I’m much happier with small scattered developments of up to 10 houses in various places throughout the ward, which will fit in much better.”

Concerns have also been raised about the site’s proximity to the Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE) at Aldermaston.

It is situated within a 3km emergency zone so all new housing development is effectively objected to by the Office of Nuclear Regulation.

Cllr Gardiner said: “There are a number of emergency evacuation zones and this development sits right in zone one. What they are concerned about is in the event of an evacuation, how quickly would they be able to let the traffic out?

“They should think about the traffic coming out on to Pelican Road and Silchester Road and you won’t do that in a hurry.

“At the moment I can’t see the borough recommending it for approval, so I would imagine it would probably go to appeal.”

In the developer’s design and access statement it said: “On the council’s own site assessments, this application is consistently identified as being one of the most, if not the most, appropriate sites for housing development on the edge of Tadley.

“The site is not reasonably capable of being put to better use.”