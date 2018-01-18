Proposed increase to meals on wheels cost

People using meals on wheels could be paying an extra 12p per day from October.

With the proposed changes, each customer would have to pay £4.67 for a two-course lunchtime meal and £5.67 for a three-course meal, up from the current £4.55 and £5.55.

Hampshire County Council says this takes into account inflation and a forecasted increase in service users, while there are plans to also extend the service to include a number of younger adults who also need support.

A Hampshire County Council spokesperson said: “Hampshire County Council is committed to continuing to provide meals on wheels for people who, through disability or frailty, are unable to prepare or cook their own food – as we know how important good nutrition is to good health. The proposed price increase of 12 pence per two course hot meal to take into account inflation would reflect our wish to ensure meals on wheels remains an affordable option for vulnerable Hampshire residents, while helping us to meet the cost of maintaining the service.”

On average there are 1,770 active customers aged 55 and over who receive meals on wheels between one and seven days a week – nearly 35,000 lunchtime meals are delivered each month.

The service, offered by provider Apetito, primarily delivers hot lunchtime meals but drivers are also trained to carry out a wellbeing check in addition to delivering the meal.

The report says an option is to allow the current contract to expire – but, it adds, it would mean the council would have no control over quality and there would be no guarantee those eligible would be served. Under the new contract, the service would run on the basis of a three-year initial term plus extensions totalling no more than two years. The value of the contract for which approval is being sought, is estimated at £2.8m. The total contract value for up to the five years would be up to £16.4m.

The county council were due to discuss the matter last night.