Protesters message on the climate

Ruth Jarman, centre, ‘Pope Francis’, ‘Martin Luther’ and other campaigners call for a radical reformation of the economy outside the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy where they spray painted a slogan

A group of climate change campaigners held a protest in London to call for a major reformation of the economy to help the ‘health of the planet’.

Ruth Jarman, from Hartley Wintney, joined a group of campaigners in performing street theatre and holding a vigil outside the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy last week.

She and other members of Christian Climate Action, dressed as Pope Francis and Martin Luther, made their mark by spraying Stop Climate Chaos in red paint on the department’s plaque.

Ms Jarman said the group welcome the government’s Clean Growth Strategy, but said it isn’t enough.

She said: “The short-term health of the economy is being prioritised above the health of the planet. We have all the information, science and technology we need to lead the world away from the cliff-edge of climate instability towards a sustainable future.”

The group used the protest as its way of marking the 500th anniversary of the Reformation and the second anniversary of the Paris climate agreement.

The police were called, but the department decided not to press charges.