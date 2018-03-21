Protesters say ‘no way’ to motorway service station

Basingstoke MP Maria Miller was joined by dozens of campaigners to protest against two proposals for new motorway service stations.

Mrs Miller launched a parliamentary petition with public protests at Hatch Warren and Black Dam on Thursday last week.

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council is currently considering the proposed services at Black Dam, which includes a drive-thru Costa Coffee, M&S Simply Food and Lodge hotel.

Documents in support of the Moto MSA at Junction 6 of the M3 claim the service station would create 215 permanent jobs and support charities chosen by site employees.

But Basingstoke residents are concerned about environmental and road traffic risks.

Mrs Miller said: “Tens of millions of taxpayers’ money has been spent to improve our roads, and our sewage works have been upgraded to cope with new housing.

“All the improvements are put in jeopardy by these two commercial proposals, which were not called for in our Local Plan.

“Very many residents have told me of their considerable concerns about these proposals, and that they are simply not needed, given that the existing services at Fleet and Winchester are only 23 miles apart.”

Thames Water slammed the proposals at Junction 6 in a letter to the planning department on Monday.

The letter cited the “inability” of the existing infrastructure to accommodate the development and criticised the developer’s inability to agree a drainage strategy.

Basing Ward councillor Onnalee Cubitt said: “We don’t need these extra motorway service stations. We don’t want these extra motorway service stations. We already have excellent motorway stations at Fleet and near Winchester and Popham.

“This proposal is a risk to our historic environment and treasured landscape.

“Basingstoke residents don’t want 24-hour blots on our local landscape polluting our nights, our air and our water.”

The proposal for Hatch Warren has not yet been submitted for planning approval, with details expected to go out for a second round of public consultation in the next few months.

Copies of the petition can be downloaded from the MP’s website, and posted to Mrs Miller at House of Commons, London SW1A 0AA. Go to http://bit.ly/2FWoELP to see the petition.

Moto were contacted for comment.