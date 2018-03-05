Prove your writing talent to David

Comedian and children’s author David Walliams has been named the judge of a free writing competition for children aged four to 14, organised by Basingstoke based tuition provider Explore Learning.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge will surprise the lucky winner during a school assembly and present them with a trophy, a trip to Disneyland Paris and £500 of books for their school.

Every child who enters the competition will receive a certificate to celebrate their story, along with personalised feedback from one of Explore Learning’s tutors.

Mr Walliams said: “It is a real privilege to be named judge for this year’s National Young Writers’ Awards and I am so looking forward to reading what the brilliant brains of our country’s children come up with.

“To write is such a wonderful, creative outlet for people of all ages and competitions just like this one are a fantastic way of encouraging kids across the UK to take the leap and release their inner authors.”

Stories should be themed around ‘heroes’ and submitted before the Sunday April 29 deadline.

Entry forms can be collected from Explore Learning in the Chineham Shopping Centre, or completed online at: http://bit.ly/2lycKxt