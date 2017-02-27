Pub benefits from parking cash boost

A Basingstoke pub landlord has encouraged other publicans to rent out their car park spaces to commuters to help raise extra cash.

Over 17,000 pubs have closed in the UK over the last 30 years, with as many as 27 landlords calling their final last orders every week since 2015.

But Morgan O’Kennedy, landlord of The Great Western Hotel and Pub, in Vyne Road has tapped into the burgeoning sharing economy to help him make ends meet.

The South View pub has raised over £200 each month by allowing motorists and commuters to book spaces in its car park to deal with a reduction in punters.

Mr O’Kennedy said: “This is a no-brainer for me.

“A lot of my spaces sit empty at certain times of the week so I thought why not make some extra money?

“I’m close to the station, so we’re the perfect spot for commuters travelling up to London and elsewhere.

“I’d encourage any landlord with spaces to think about it.

“The more spots you have the more money you can make.”

Mr O’Kennedy raised the funds after signing his pub up to Basingstoke-based sharing economy marketplace ‘spacehopper’ six months ago, via www.spacehopper.com.