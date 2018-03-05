Pub boosts funds for RAF charity

Pub managers have roared into action to raise more than £1,600 for charity.

Since opening in May 2017, the team at The Red Lion in Odiham have raised vital funds for various charities and have now partnered with nearby RAF Odiham.

The pub has chosen to support the RAF Benevolent Fund, the RAF’s leading welfare charity, with a variety of fundraising initiatives.

One such fundraising idea will involve team members conquering 86 miles over three days as they complete a sponsored walk along Hadrian’s Wall.

Sophie Cook, marketing manager for The Red Lion, said: “For those that know us well, you’ll know we care passionately about the local community.

“We have many serving and former members for the RAF who are loyal customers at the pub, and we happily offer a discount to them.

“It was easy for us, in the 100th year of the Royal Air Force, to support the Benevolent Fund to help show our ongoing support to the RAF families, both locally and further afield.”

In the last two years, the RAF Benevolent Fund has spent more than £460,000 supporting RAF personnel based at Odiham and their families, with a total of £17.6m spent in 2016 supporting 65,000 members nationally.

Paul Hewsom, regional director for the charity, said: “Local support means a lot to the Fund; without it we simply wouldn’t be able to spread awareness of what we do for those in the RAF, past and present, to the public.

“Everyone at The Red Lion in Odiham has been so generous both with their time and efforts.

“We are really grateful to them for helping the RAF family, and look forward to working together in the year ahead.”

Funds will be used to help personnel and families, such as free relationship counselling sessions with Relate, youth programmes and individual grants to serving men and women in need.

One of the initiatives thought up by Red Lion staff includes donating 20p from every pint of Red Mist Ale sold.

Julian Clarke from Red Mist Leisure said the charity is close to its heart and was excited to “contribute to the amazing work they do”.