Pub conversion will bring housing and community space

An East Hampshire pub that has been empty for the past two years will be converted into homes.

Village pub The Star Inn at Bentworth, near Alton and Basingstoke, has been closed for the past two years.

The building will reopen as a mixed use space after developers Paul Williams, Peter Moys and Ben Williams bought the property.

The business partners specialise in the conversion and rejuvenation of village pubs and will turn The Star Inn into housing with a community space.

The freehold pub previously boasted a large trading area, large owner’s accommodation, garden and terrace.

Paul Williams said: “The acquisition of The Star Inn is an important step in our long-term growth plan to provide affordable residential accommodation in the South East of England, thereby helping to reduce the constant upward pressure on residential property prices and giving our kids a chance to get onto the property ladder.”

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co brokered the sale at a guide price of £455,000 plus VAT earlier this month.

Senior business agent Richard Wood, who handled the sale, said: “This transaction will see this closed pub being restored and I have no doubt that this will be very well supported by the local and wider community.”