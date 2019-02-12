Public asked to help shape Hampshire Hospitals’ priorities

ALEX Whitfield, the chief executive of Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, is asking the people of Hampshire for their input as she decides the organisation’s priorities for the coming year.

The priorities are split into four key areas for the Trust – Outstanding care for our Patients, Empowered People, Living within our Money and Innovating for the Future.

A shortlist of priorities for the Trust to achieve over the course of 2019/20 has been drawn up, including things like reducing the number of patients spending more than seven days in hospital, increasing the number of volunteers and reducing nursing agency costs.

Now the people of Hampshire are being asked to have their say on which ones they think the Trust should focus on by visiting www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/HHFTpriorities and taking part in a short online survey.

Alex Whitfield said: “Having a clear, concise list of priorities will help us to focus our efforts on the things that are most important to achieve over the course of the year – and by taking part in the survey, you can have your say on what these are. All of the things that have made the shortlist have done so because they are important to us and we will continue to work towards them, whether or not they are included in the final list of priorities. I’m looking forward to finding out which of them matter most to our patients and their families, our staff and the population we serve.”