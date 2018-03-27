Pupils enjoy out of school learning

A school in Basingstoke treated its young learners to a series of field trips to educate them on the wider Hampshire community.

Reception pupils at Merton Infant School made the short trip north to Wellington Country Park to learn about how farm animals grow and the food chain.

The children watched spring chicks hatch from eggs in time for Easter and observed them developing

Meanwhile, Year One children travelled far, far away to the land of ‘Once Upon a Time’ to create their own movie trailers based on their favourite stories.

Deputy headteacher Zoe Wisken said: “We have seen some very talented actors and actresses at Merton Infant School.

“As part of our geography learning, the children have explored Popley both on foot and interactively using Google Earth.

“The children were very excited about seeing their community up close as well as from up in space.

“The children were especially surprised with how much Popley had changed throughout the years.”

Year Two children had the opportunity to dress up for a trip back in time to Southampton for a lesson on the Titanic.

The eager learners visited the SeaCity museum before making a junk model replica of the historical Jewel of the Ocean.