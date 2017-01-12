Pupils given Hi-Vis armbands

Kingsclere Primary School pupils will be extra-visible during the dark winter months, thanks to flashing safety armbands presented to them by Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE).

The nuclear deterrent manufacturer have sponsored the extra-bright LED flashing armbands for the pupils from the school, in Ash Grove, to wear when walking to and from school.

Tony Darroch, who works at AWE as an environment, safety and health manager, was invited to speak at a special assembly about road safety, with the children taking part in a quiz to highlight safety messages.

He said: “I was honoured to be invited to speak to the pupils at Kingsclere on such an important topic.

“They were very engaged and interested, and loved their armbands, which is important, as it means they will wear them!

“Hopefully, these lessons will become second nature and help to keep them safe, both at school, and out in the wider community.”