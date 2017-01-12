Latest
Pupils given Hi-Vis armbands

About the author

Christian Wilson

Reporter for the Basingstoke Observer covering Basingstoke, Tadley, Hook, Whitchurch, North Waltham, Odiham, Bramley and surrounding areas. Call me on 01235 516932 or e-mail at christian@taylornewspapers.co.uk

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Read Articles

Recent Tweets

AWE donates Hi-Vis armbands to help #Kingsclere school pupils stay safe and visible in the winter months… https://t.co/Fr8ya1STua
1 hour ago
#Basingstoke rotary club confirmed as one of the main sponsors for art project honouring Jane Austen… https://t.co/xZbGBXgTLC
2 hours ago
Defence Police Federation express concerns over handling of investigation into police shortfalls at AWE… https://t.co/l9oa3CN7vf
2 hours ago
Popley public urged to have say on which community projects they think deserve grants of up to £1,000 #Basingstoke… https://t.co/K6Y8VsbHf6
2 hours ago
Follow us on Twitter @basingstokenews

Facebook

Copyright © 2017 Taylor Newspapers Ltd, Unit 4a Hawksworth, Southmead Industrial Estate, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 7HR