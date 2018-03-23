Pupils out of this world experience with Barnaby Bear

Basingstoke played host to more than 2,200 pupils from across Hampshire for an astronomical musical adventure.

Nine schools from Basingstoke were among the 50 taking part in the event supporting the main performance of Barnaby Bear Goes into Space.

Barnaby Bear appeared on stage at The Anvil in Basingstoke, joined by two of Hampshire County Youth Choir’s singers, Nina Smith and Hari Bravery.

Special effects, a rocket and dancing added to the excitement of the production earlier this month.

Councillor Keith Mans, lead member for children’s services, said: “This annual singing event is a great example of the opportunities for children and young people to get involved in music.

“Music plays an important role in a well-rounded education and it is a wonderful way to bring people together.”