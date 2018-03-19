Pupils share their regeneration ideas

School children in Winklebury chipped in on plans for a special regeneration project earlier this month.

The Year 5 pupils from Castle Hill Primary School shared their ideas and thoughts about the community regeneration project with Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council’s deputy leader Terri Reid.

The councillor visited the school to see the pupils’ work on a special project on the future of Winklebury.

Alice Lounton, one of four Year 5 teachers involved in the project, said: “We encourage the children to think of ideas to improve the school through school council and through the allotment club. When we heard about the project from local residents, we thought it was a great opportunity to get even more children involved.”

Headteacher John Martin added: “There’s a real sense of community in Winklebury and we are delighted the children have come up with so many positive suggestions for the regeneration.”

The regeneration of Winkelbury aims to meet the community’s needs, improve and increase housing and create a strong link with Manydown.

Cllr Reid said the students were “full of enthusiasm” and their views were “very interesting and enlightening”.