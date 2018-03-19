Latest
Pupils share their regeneration ideas

About the author

Owen Hughes

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Read Articles

Recent Tweets

What better way to celebrate Easter with the littles ones than an Easter Bunny’s Eggs Factor? https://t.co/FsxamkYfqe
16 hours ago
Basingstoke volunteers were honoured by the High Sheriff of Hampshire last week at a community awards ceremony: https://t.co/votCKQLePK
19 hours ago
School children in Winklebury chipped in on plans for a special regeneration project earlier this month: https://t.co/cc9CZURtQA
21 hours ago
@442401ChrisW @chris_railway @Clinnick1 @RAIL @PaulCliftonBBC Hi Chris. Great photo! Would it be possible for us to… https://t.co/HFbQH5PC5U
23 hours ago
Follow us on Twitter @basingstokenews

Facebook

Copyright © 2018 Basingstoke Observer is part of Taylor Newspapers Ltd, Unit 4a Hawksworth, Southmead Industrial Estate, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 7HR