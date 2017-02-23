Puppy Poppy beats the odds

A tiny puppy has beat all the odds to survive after being found lifeless in a field near Odiham.

Eight week old Poppy was discovered alongside two other dead dogs in North Warnborough and was struggling to breath after being heartlessly dumped by her owner.

But weeks after she was found on January 12 and following the quick actions of vets and the RSPCA, the Chihuahua cross is now well on the road to recovery and has even found a new forever home.

And after watching Poppy confound the vets to survive her ordeal, the RSPCA is now hoping that the story of her and the two less fortunate members of her litter will help dissuade irresponsible puppy breeders.

Inspector Nicola Denham said: “I am seeing more and more puppies being dumped if they fall ill.

“The people who are breeding these puppies for profit just see pound signs, not living sentient beings that feel pain like we do.

“When I arrived I was greeted by a lethargic tan and white puppy not much bigger than my hand, whose chest I could feel rattling and her right eye glued shut.

“She’s thriving and has turned from a lethargic puppy to one that is a bit cheeky and doing all the things a puppy should do.”

RSPCA chief inspector Ian Briggs added: “Unfortunately, as responsible and reputable breeders of these types of dogs cannot keep up with demand, underground breeders and traders are filling the gap in the market.

“And they are offering buyers the chance to buy puppies at cheaper prices and without waiting lists – often with disastrous consequences.”