Purple flag continues to fly

Basingstoke has retained its Purple Flag accreditation for the seventh year running which is testament to efforts made to keeping the town a safe, entertaining and enjoyable place to spend an evening.

The Purple Flag initiative is run by the Association of Town Centre Management. It operates in a similar way as the familiar Green Flag scheme for parks and Blue Flags for beaches. The aim is to raise the standard and broaden the appeal of town centres throughout the UK as evening or late night venues to support thriving local economies. Basingstoke is one of 70 towns throughout the UK to have this accreditation having first secured recognition in 2013 and has held onto it ever since.

Lucy Boazman, Chief Executive of Basingstoke Together, said: “We are so pleased that Basingstoke has once again held onto its Purple Flag accreditation. A huge number of organisations and authorities work so hard to keep the town friendly, fun and safe for people from all walks of life in Basingstoke. So, this accreditation shows that we are successful in doing so. However, we will not rest on our laurels. We will keep striving to ensure that Basingstoke is a great place to spend your free time whether it’s shopping during the day or enjoying a meal, a theatre show or a glass of wine in an evening at a one-of-a-kind bar or restaurant – all of which we’re lucky to have on our doorstep.”