‘Purple Tuesday’ part of nationwide drive to support disabled customers

Music was turned off in stores and the cinema tower shone purple as Basingstoke’s Festival Place supported the UK’s first Purple Tuesday, which supports customers with disabilities.

The town centre shopping and leisure destination threw its full support behind the new national awareness day on Tuesday, November 13, with a range of initiatives that promoted inclusivity and accessibility for those with physical or hidden disabilities.

The day was aimed at giving those customers an opportunity to take advantage of Festival Place’s vast range of stores, restaurants and leisure facilities in the lead-up to Christmas, while avoiding the busier shopping environments in December.

One of the initiatives was the centre and more than 20 retailers turning off music for the day to help create a calming shopping experience for people who can experience sensory overload.